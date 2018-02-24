 

Injury-hit Chiefs make several changes ahead of Blues clash

An injury-hit Chiefs have made four changes to their starting line-up to face the Blues in Friday's Kiwi Super Rugby derby in Auckland.

Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores a try against the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

Michael Allardice replaces the injured Dominic Bird at lock, while veteran Liam Messam starts at blindside flanker.

Mitch Brown has been bracketed on the bench following the concussion sustained in last week's 45-23 loss to the Crusaders.

Maori All Blacks winger Sean Wainui will make his Super Rugby debut on the right wing following last week's injury to Charlie Ngatai.

Shaun Stevenson returns to his specialist position of fullback.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs' All Blacks contingent - including Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown - will play.

Damian McKenzie will be partnered by Brad Weber in the halves.

The side's injury ward, however, includes Bird, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ngatai, Toni Pulu, Mitch Graham, Atu Moli, Kane Hames and Marty McKenzie.

CHIEFS: Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Faauli, Solomon Alaimalo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Taleni Seu, Sam Cane, Liam Messam, Michael Allardice, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross.

RESERVES: Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Mitch Brown (Luke Jacobson), Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tiaan Falcon, Bailyn Sullivan (Declan O'Donnell).

