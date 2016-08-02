Injury bug bites Chiefs once again, two more join long list of sidelined stars for clash with Sharks

The injury-plagued Chiefs have lost yet another two players heading into their next Super Rugby match against the Sharks this weekend.

Michael Allardice and Lachlan Boshier have both been scratched from the squad after picking up injuries in last week's thrilling draw with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The duo's name are now added to a long list of sidelined Chiefs, joining Damian McKenzie, Brodie Retallick, Kane Hames and Tiaan Falcon.

As a result, Canadian import Tyler Ardron has shifted to lock to partner with Mitchell Brown, opening up a starting spot for Jesse Parete at No.6.

Coach Colin Cooper said he was relieved the backline remains in tact from the Dunedin draw but knows a tough task awaits his side against a Sharks team buoyed by confidence from their draw with competition-leaders the Crusaders.

"The Sharks are a powerful pack and are coming off a strong performance against the Crusaders," he noted.

"Again, we will be challenged this week. In order for us to be successful, we need to capitalise on our opportunities and remain focused on delivering our game for a full 80 minutes.

"We do this, then we will continue the momentum from where we finished last week and deliver an improved performance."

Chiefs: 1. Atu Moli, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Tyler Ardron, 5. Mitchell Brown, 6. Jesse Parete, 7. Mitchell Karpick, 8. Luke Jacobson, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Marty McKenzie, 11. Etene Nabai-Seturo, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Tumua Manu, 14. Sean Wainui, 15. Solomon Alaimalo