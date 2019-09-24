Injuries, suspensions see Manu Samoa make four changes to face Scotland

Captain Jack Lam will return at No. 8 among four changes Samoa coach Vaeluaga Steve Jackson made to his starting XV to play Scotland amid a series of injuries and suspensions.

Hooker Ray Niuia, scrumhalf Melani Matavao and winger Belgium Tuatagaloa all come into the starting XV in changes from Samoa's opening win over Russia.

Lam will make his World Cup captaincy debut against Scotland 28 years after his cousin, Pat Lam, led Samoa at the 1991 World Cup.

Backrower Afaesetiti Amosa has been ruled out after rupturing a right knee ligament, and center Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu'u each received three-match bans for dangerous tackles against Russia to rule them out of the rest of the group stage.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Tusi Pisi, Melani Matavao; Jack Lam (c), TJ Ioane, Chris Vui, Kane Le'aupepe, Teofilo Paulo, Michael Alaalatoa, Ray Niuia, Logovii Mulipola.