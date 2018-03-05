Injuries see two All Blacks out of Chiefs for significant chunks of Super Rugby Season

The Chiefs will be without two All Blacks for their next Super Rugby clash.

Nepo Laulala pictured during the 2017 Super Rugby season. Source: Photosport

A fractured forearm that requires surgery sees Nepo Laulala out for eight to 12 weeks.

Atunasa Moli, who played a match for the All Blacks on last year's end of year tour has been ruled out for the Super Rugby Season after complications from a quad hematoma which requies surgery.

Tim Nanai Williams who had surgery on his shoulder on Friday has been ruled out for the season.