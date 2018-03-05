Injuries see two All Blacks out of Chiefs for significant chunks of Super Rugby Season

Source:
The Chiefs will be without two All Blacks for their next Super Rugby clash.
Nepo Laulala pictured during the 2017 Super Rugby season.
Source: Photosport
A fractured forearm that requires surgery sees Nepo Laulala out for eight to 12 weeks.
Atunasa Moli, who played a match for the All Blacks on last year's end of year tour has been ruled out for the Super Rugby Season after complications from a quad hematoma which requies surgery.
Tim Nanai Williams who had surgery on his shoulder on Friday has been ruled out for the season.
The Chiefs beat the Blues 27-21 in Auckland on Friday. They have a bye this week before facing the Bulls in Hamilton on March 16.
