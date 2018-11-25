Injured Conan out of Ireland squad at Rugby World Cup

Ireland has ruled out No. 8 Jack Conan for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup because of a broken left foot.

Conan was a replacement against Scotland last weekend in his first World Cup match, and was down to start against Japan on Saturday.

But in training this week, a teammate stood on his foot and broke it.

Conan, the backup No. 8 since Jamie Heaslip retired in 2017, was wearing a moon boot on his leg as he watched Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan in Shizuoka.

Coach Joe Schmidt said Conan will be returning home on Sunday. Ireland is yet to name a replacement.