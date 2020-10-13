TODAY |

Injured Beauden Barrett 'tracking really well' for second All Blacks v Wallabies Test

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks could receive a much needed boost ahead of Sunday's second Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

An Achillies injury saw Barrett miss the first Test against the Wallabies in Wellington. Source: Breakfast

Beauden Barrett is slowly returning to full fitness after injuring his Achilles tendon in training.

Barrett missed Sunday's first Test against the Wallabies due to the injury. That match ended in a 16-all draw.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he'll know more about Barrett's availability later this week. 

"I don't know the answer about Beauden, but he's tracking really well," Foster said.

"He got the kicking T out on time during the game - that was part of his rehab - we came through pretty well and medically there's a few dings."

