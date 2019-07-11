TODAY |

Infamous World Cup-winning Springboks winger James Small dead, aged 50, after heart attack

AAP
More From
Rugby
Africa

Former South Africa World Cup-winning winger James Small has died at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack.

A key member of the Springboks side who lifted the 1995 Rugby World Cup trophy, Small scored 20 tries in 47 tests between 1992 and 1997.

Small, who died in Cape Town on Wednesday, was praised for his performance in the World Cup final, where his brave tackles on giant New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu helped the Boks to a surprise victory at Ellis Park.

"He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way," South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a statement.

"At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time."

Known for his aggressive style of play, Small was the first South African to be sent off in a test when it was rare in rugby, banished in a match against Australia in 1993.

He had numerous run-ins with opposition players, and sometimes his own team mates, earning a reputation for his feisty personality that lived on after his career.

Small is the third member of the world champion team to pass away after loose forward Ruben Kruger succumbed to brain cancer in 2010 and halfback Joost van der Westhuizen died after a long battle with motor neurone disease two years ago.

Jonah Lomu fends off Springboks winger James Small at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
Jonah Lomu fends off Springboks winger James Small at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
Williamson said cricket is lucky to have India’s passionate fan base in the sport.
Kane Williamson keen to recruit India’s 1.5 billion fans after semi-final win – 'I hope they're not too angry'
4
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
5
Guptill's pinpoint throw to dismiss MS Dhoni was the moment many of his teammates started to believe they had the win secured.
Black Caps hail Guptill's 'game-changing' run out to end India's comeback hopes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48
The All Blacks midfielder is battling a hamstring issue.

Sonny Bill Williams 'a little bit ahead' of recent injury woes
00:49
The All Blacks' assistant is eyeing the top job after the World Cup.

Ian Foster throws hat into the ring to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach: 'I'm keen to carry on'
02:17
The winger's first international call-up has caused a stir.

'We want to be part of the solution' – Ian Foster on Sevu Reece's controversial All Blacks selection
00:58
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy