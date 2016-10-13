Independent French anti-doping agency demanding explanations from Carter, Rokocoko

Former All Blacks Dan Carter and Joe Rokocoko are being summoned by an independent French anti-doping agency to explain the presence of prednisone in their urine tests.

The New Zealand players, along with Racing 92 teammate, Argentinian Juan Imhoff, were all under the microscope after traces of steroids were found in their June samples following their French Top 14 grand final victory.

However, the French Rugby Federation cleared the trio of any wrong-doing in October last year and allowed them to get on with their careers and lives.

But now, French anti-doping agency, the French Agency for fight against doping (AFLD) is saying it refuses to support the FFR's decision until explanations from the players are given individually.

Media reports state the "procedure is neither rare nor automatic. It does not mean a reversal of the decision of the FFR but shows that these three tests above the norm require explanations".