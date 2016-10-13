 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Independent French anti-doping agency demanding explanations from Carter, Rokocoko

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks Dan Carter and Joe Rokocoko are being summoned by an independent French anti-doping agency to explain the presence of prednisone in their urine tests.

The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.
Source: Breakfast

The New Zealand players, along with Racing 92 teammate, Argentinian Juan Imhoff, were all under the microscope after traces of steroids were found in their June samples following their French Top 14 grand final victory.

However, the French Rugby Federation cleared the trio of any wrong-doing in October last year and allowed them to get on with their careers and lives.

But now, French anti-doping agency, the French Agency for fight against doping (AFLD) is saying it refuses to support the FFR's decision until explanations from the players are given individually.

Media reports state the "procedure is neither rare nor automatic. It does not mean a reversal of the decision of the FFR but shows that these three tests above the norm require explanations".

Dates for the hearing have yet to be confirmed.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:30
2
One unsuspecting fan was left a little star-struck when the German wildcard offered him a treat at the Auckland event.

Video: The bizarre moment ASB Classic wildcard Dustin Brown hands out free ice-cream

00:17
3
Mohd Faiz Subri paralysed the opposing goalkeeper with the curve he put on this ball as it sailed from left to right and into the back of the net.

Watch: Malaysian's physics-defying, long-range free kick crowned FIFA's goal of the year

00:51
4
The former Hurricanes loose forward even showed some fancy footwork on his way to the line for La Rochelle

Video: Blockbusting Victor Vito blasts his way through Castres defenders for first ever French Top 14 try

00:26
5
The Blues' new recruit has been putting in the hard yards as he looks to make his comeback in 2017.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams puts injured achilles to the test before Super Rugby season

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ