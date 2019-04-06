TODAY |

Incoming Rugby Australia chairman wants strong ties with NZ, trans-Tasman competition in 2021

Source:  1 NEWS

The incoming Rugby Australia chairman wants to strengthen ties with New Zealand and hopes a trans-Tasman competition can be set up from next year to ease the Covid-19 financial hit.

Blues forward Akira Ioane looks to take on the Waratahs defence. Source: Photosport

Hamish McLennan, who succeeds interim chairman Paul McLean in the role next week, wants to guarantee the financial future of the game across the Tasman.

"That incorporates everything from the broadcast deal, to working with our commercial partners, to fixing Super Rugby,” he told News Limited.

"If I had my way, given the circumstances with covid, a cross-Tasman competition makes the most sense and will be the most valuable commodity to sell."

Super Rugby in its current format was shutdown in mid-March as governments imposed travel bans amid the global pandemic.

New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have all decided to stage domestic competitions with Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend.

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Chiefs
Hurricanes
Crusaders
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:50
Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
2
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
3
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
4
Issac Luke seeking immediate release from Dragons, to join Broncos
5
Eels' stadium DJ trolls Nathan Cleary with reminder of TikTok ban
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:49

Eden Park staff rushing to prepare for massive crowd in five days, rather than the normal six weeks

Tigers star Josh Reynolds cleared of drug driving after negative secondary test, has crack at Sydney journos
00:23

Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks

Beauden Barrett at fullback, no room for Dan Carter in Blues side for Canes clash