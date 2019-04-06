Incoming Rugby Australia chairman wants strong ties with NZ, trans-Tasman competition in 2021

The incoming Rugby Australia chairman wants to strengthen ties with New Zealand and hopes a trans-Tasman competition can be set up from next year to ease the Covid-19 financial hit.

Blues forward Akira Ioane looks to take on the Waratahs defence. Source: Photosport

Hamish McLennan, who succeeds interim chairman Paul McLean in the role next week, wants to guarantee the financial future of the game across the Tasman.

"That incorporates everything from the broadcast deal, to working with our commercial partners, to fixing Super Rugby,” he told News Limited.

"If I had my way, given the circumstances with covid, a cross-Tasman competition makes the most sense and will be the most valuable commodity to sell."

Super Rugby in its current format was shutdown in mid-March as governments imposed travel bans amid the global pandemic.