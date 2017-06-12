'I was in tears most of the time' – Jordie Barrett on family childhood backyard games

Hurricanes star and new All Blacks recruit Jordie Barrett has detailed the famous clashes with his eight other siblings during traditional Kiwi backyard sports when they were children.

Speaking alongside siblings Beauden and Scott to media today, the youngest of the Barrett brothers spoke about his experiences as the baby of the family.

"I've always been sort of trying to keep up," Jordie said.

"We played all sorts in the backyard, it was mostly cricket."

"With the rugby games, I was often in tears most of the time and couldn't really participate. But, it's been good just trying to reach these guys."