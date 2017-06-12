 

'I was in tears most of the time' – Jordie Barrett on family childhood backyard games

Hurricanes star and new All Blacks recruit Jordie Barrett has detailed the famous clashes with his eight other siblings during traditional Kiwi backyard sports when they were children.

The youngest of the Barrett brothers was upset at not being able to match his older siblings.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking alongside siblings Beauden and Scott to media today, the youngest of the Barrett brothers spoke about his experiences as the baby of the family.

"I've always been sort of trying to keep up," Jordie said.

"We played all sorts in the backyard, it was mostly cricket."

"With the rugby games, I was often in tears most of the time and couldn't really participate. But, it's been good just trying to reach these guys."

Jordie could make history if selected alongside two of his older brothers for the All Blacks' Test with Samoa in Auckland on Friday.

A 1 NEWS archive photo of the Barrett family from 1999 has brought back some traumatic memories for one of the famous brothers.
Source: 1 NEWS
Beauden, Scott and Jordie could make history against Samoa on Friday if they are all selected to play.
Source: 1 NEWS
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.
Source: 1 NEWS
All the skills and tricks of the All Blacks trio don't come from dad, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, they say.
Source: 1 NEWS

