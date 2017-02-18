 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


'In France, he's more famous than Richie McCaw' – French rugby guru thinks drink driving scandal won’t hurt Dan Carter's image

Richard Escot is adamant that Dan Carter's indiscretion won't leave him offside with the French rugby public.
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.
L'Equipe's Richard Escot believes that the 2015 World Cup hero could call it a day once his Racing 92 contract ends.
