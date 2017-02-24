'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything

The urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport has prompted All Blacks Sevens star Iopu Iopu-Aso to open up about his struggles for the first time.

While the sudden death of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman has put a huge focus on athletes transitioning into retirement, the 25-year-old Taranaki flanker is proof that a number of current players are also at risk.

For Iopu-Aso life has always seemed like one step forward and two steps back since he left high school to pursue a career as a professional rugby player.

While his former Mount Albert Grammar team-mates like Steven Luatua quickly excelled with Auckland, the Blues and the All Blacks, he was held back by a nasty run of injuries.

Forced to leave Auckland in 2013 to find better playing opportunities, he moved to New Plymouth and found work setting up marquees and later as a part-time truck driver.

A stint with Spotswood United in the local club competition proved fruitful when was called in to the Taranaki Development side and he later earned a Super Rugby contract with the Hurricanes while playing a huge role in Taranaki's triumph in the 2014 Premiership.

Called up by Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree to replace loose forwards Jack Lam and Faifili Levave, Iopu-Aso spent the first of his two-year contract on the sideline with injuries to his shoulder, ankle and knees while head knocks were also an issue.

Preparing up for the 2016 Super Rugby season, he suffered yet another shoulder dislocation while playing for Taranaki which required surgery and a six months of rehabilitation.

Needing to prove he was worthy of another Hurricanes contract he started his comeback with Spotswood but in just his second game back he broke his right arm which signaled the end of his stint with the Wellington franchise.

"I got to that stage where I hit rock bottom," Iopu-Aso said. "From all my injuries and breaking my arm and just coming back after all of that, I got to a stage where I was just drinking during the week. I think I just got to the point where it was affecting my relationships with my friends and my family.

"Because I've been injured so much I just kind of thought, 'why don't I just drink'. Because this whole time I did everything right and everything from the book. I ate healthy, I did all the hard work yet I got injury after injury.

A mental skills coach told Iopu-Aso he was slipping into depression but he refused to believe it.

"I was in denial. I went home and I told my partner 'can you believe this guy said that I was depressed?' I was just angry and I was slamming doors at home. I would just drop my gear bag at home and take off again," he said. "It's not something I want to put my partner and my son through again."

Iopu-Aso says there was a real possibility that his partner and son would have left before he finally turned things around. That harsh reality drove him to look for ways to pull out of his downward spiral.

"I locked myself in my room and then I went on my knees and I prayed just asking 'could You help me, could you protect me, could you send an angel down just to help get me out of where I am and put my thoughts in different areas," he said. "Just as I said 'amen in Jesus name' my phone went off."

The phone call was from a pastor from Brisbane who had been put in touch with Iopu-Aso by former Hurricanes team-mate Willis Halaholo.

"We spoke on the phone for about two hours and he prayed for me as well and ever since then he has been calling me, messaging, encouraging me and keeping me on my toes."

The pair have built a strong relationship the guidance has helped both on and off the field.

A call-up to the All Blacks Sevens has seen Iopu-Aso reinvent himself as a player with a goal of making the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I think what got me out of the dark place was me seeking God. Not just me but my partner as well. Now that I'm back in the New Zealand Sevens programme, that's God's plan.

"He kind of planned for me to go through these trials and tribulations just to build my character.