'In big moments he plays big' - Tana Umaga praises Jerome Kaino's impact on NZ rugby

Blues coach Tana Umaga has praised Jerome Kaino’s contribution to New Zealand rugby after he announced today that he will be leaving after the Super Rugby season.

Kaino, 34, is heading to Europe to play French club rugby.

Umaga said Kaino has been a key figure at the Auckland Super Rugby franchise.

"Obviously he is our legacy player here (Blues), he's been here for a long time," said Umaga.

"He's our connection to the past in terms of the teams that have done well."

Umaga said the All Blacks veteran has played an important role at the Blues.

"It's like anyone when you've played that many games and you've got the experience and respect of the players it means a lot," said Umaga.

"Obviously he's going through another phase of his life now but before that we have got a season to finish off before then.

"He's pretty determined to do whatever he can for this group."

The Blues coach continued to talk up Kaino's efforts at international level and his character.

"You can tell in big moments he plays big and that's the measure of the man.

Source: 1 NEWS

"In the age of our blindside flankers in the olden terms of the sixes, he's one of those that has carried on that aggressive and no nonsense style of loose forward.

"I'm sure the people going after him have got big boots to fill like he did and he came through that."

The 2011 and 2015 World Cup winner played 81 Tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2004 and also stands as the third most capped Blues player in history, playing 127 Super Rugby games to date.

Kaino declined to talk to media following his announcement this morning.