'An immensely dangerous team' - Crusaders ignoring Hurricanes' recent form ahead of semi-final

The Crusaders are remaining as methodical as ever in their preparations for this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final, ignoring the Hurricanes' recent rollercoaster form and expecting a tough contest.

That's the mindset coming from All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty who says the team isn't acknowledging the fact the Hurricanes have lost four of their last six games.

"They're an immensely dangerous team," Crotty said of the Hurricanes.

"They've got game-breakers across the paddock... we're under no false thinking that they're not going to be up for it because we know exactly what we're going to be in store for and it's going to be a massive challenge."

Crotty wasn't afraid to name two of those game-breakers - All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett and midfielder Ngani Laumape.

"We have to be really prepared for their kicking game - I think Beaudie is one of the best kickers of the ball in world rugby," Crotty said.

"Our back three will have to be really on there."

He put more responsibility on himself and Jack Goodhue to shut down Laumape.

"He is a pretty tough man to tackle, as most 10s and midfielders have found out playing against him," Crotty said of Laumape.

"I guess Ngani is that challenge in the midfield, but they have got game breakers across the field."