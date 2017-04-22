 

'I'm weighing things up at the moment' -Waisake Naholo considering switch to Chiefs

All Blacks and Highlanders star Waisake Naholo is weighing up a switch to fellow Super Rugby side the Chiefs at the end of the current season.

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break against the Chiefs.

The destructive winger is off-contract with New Zealand Rugby at the end of the season, leaving him free to choose from a number of sides vying for his signature.

Since shifting south from the Blues in 2015, Naholo has shone for the Highlanders, helping them to their maiden Super Rugby crown the same year, earning an All Blacks call-up for the 2015 Rugby World Cup triumph.

However, the desire to be closer to his Taranaki-based family could see Naholo trade the Highlanders jersey for the Chiefs, Naholo told  the NZ Herald.

"I'm weighing things up at the moment and will hopefully come up with a decision in a few more weeks and see where I go from there," Naholo said.

"If I come up to the Chiefs I'll be closer to them and being close to family is important for my rugby career. It helps a lot with many things, but all this time I've been by myself so I don't mind."

The option to play overseas is also on the table for the nine-Test All Blacks winger, although he appears to have his heart set on staying in New Zealand.

"I'd like to stay in New Zealand for at least one more year and go from there."

Naholo will be back in action for the Highlanders against the Reds in Dunedin on Friday night, having been a part of the All Blacks' 1-1 series draw with the British and Irish Lions.

