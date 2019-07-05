'I'm very grateful' – Ronan O'Gara thanks Crusaders as coaching stint comes to an end

Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara has thanked the Christchurch side for giving him the opportunity to coach in New Zealand, ahead of his final game in red and black - linking up with French side La Rochelle next season.

After 128 Test matches for Ireland, and another two for the British and Irish Lions, the end of O'Gara's playing career saw him working as a defence coach with French outfit Racing 92.

A conversation with former All Black Dan Carter began a snowball effect that saw O'Gara trade Paris for Christchurch, joining Scott Robertson's coaching group at the start of 2018.

Sitting down with 1 NEWS this afternoon, O'Gara opened up about his journey so far with the Crusaders - who are on the verge of securing a third straight Super Rugby title, two of which came under his watch.

"It's been brilliant," O'Gara said. "I'm very grateful.

"Rugby's given me so much, in fact nearly everything in my life. I've gotten to experience every possible emotion, but this two years has been brilliant.

"I just thank the Crusaders, especially Razor [coach Scott Robertson] for taking a punt on me essentially, giving me a goal.

"Obvously Dan Carter had a lot to do with it. Having his vote of confidence was important to get your foot in the door, but once you get your foot in the door, you've got to prove yourself.

"I've loved it, it's been a good challenge. That's what you want to do in life, it doesn't matter what your title is, you want to work with good people, and this environment is full of good people."

O'Gara also took time to credit the influence of Robertson as Crusaders' head coach, helping develop the former Ireland star's coaching career to the point where he's now ready to branch out on his own.

"I'm very lucky to work with Razor. His positivity has definitely rubbed off on me, his capacity to keep an open mind has definitely rubbed off on me.

"The great thing about being here is that you get to get a true experience of what the club is, as opposed to coming in on PD [personal development] or work experience.

"We were in the trenches together, and it's only when you go into the trenches with a guy that you understand what he's made of - or not made of.

"In that regard, I definitely have a different outlook on life, as well as rugby, which is very important."