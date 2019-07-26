'I'm stoked to be here' – Shannon Frizell out to make World Cup claim against Springboks

Shannon Frizell is ready to put his hand up to become the All Blacks' first-choice number six, given the nod to start tomorrow night's clash against South Africa in Wellington.

Having not played for the All Blacks since October last year, Frizell will have a chance to show his wares tomorrow night, starting on the blindside of the scrum ahead of the likes of Luke Jacobson and Vaea Fifita against South Africa.

Missing against Argentina last week after injuries left him playing club rugby to prove his fitness, Frizell says he's fit and ready to play against the All Blacks' old enemy at Westpac Stadium.

"The body feels 100 per cent, ready to go," Frizell told 1 NEWS. "I'm stoked to be here, I'm grateful."

Coming up against South African duo Kwagga Smith and captain Duane Vermuelen, Frizell knows that tomorrow night won't be easy, but is ready to Test himself against the best.

"It's always tough, it's one of the biggest Tests for us.