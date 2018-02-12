 

'I'm sick of it mate' - Eddie Jones unleashes verbal spray on English media

Jones defended his fullback Mike Brown and gave a BBC reporter a piece of his mind.
The Thunder defeated Memphis 110-92 without stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Paul George links up with Steven Adams as the big Kiwi lays down brutal dunk over Grizzlies in Thunder's win

00:15
2
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 16, pulled off a double wildcat in her second run where she scored 48.38.

NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott completes last run in style, places 13th in women's slopestyle

3
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

Kane Williamson in doubt for tomorrow's Black Caps T20 match against England

00:30
4
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

5
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Jordan Kahu of the Broncos is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on August 18, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

'I've always seen myself as a fullback' - Jordan Kahu chasing Broncos No.1 jumper in NRL

00:28
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
