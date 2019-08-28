TODAY |

'I'm really feeling for Owen' - Kieran Read gutted for axed 'great of the game'

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is feeling for long-time teammate Owen Franks, who was axed from the All Blacks squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Read said he knew what Franks, who has been a teammate of Read’s at the Crusaders and All Blacks for a decade, had put in to try and make the squad.

“That’s tough man, I’m really feeling for Owen,” Read said.

“I know how much he’s put into it as a mate but he’s the kind of man who knows what this team is about and will give his all whatever way he can so I will see that from him.”

Read wouldn’t go into whether the game had gone past Franks with demands on props to do more around the field.

“What Steve said is so many great players in this country that there is going to be some really good players – and Owen is a great of this game – who missed out, not just Owen, a number of guys,” Read said.

“The guys who have the honour and the privilege of representing us, we know that we got to turn up and make sure we represent us with as much pride as we can so that’s going to be on us.”

“I’ll speak to him, just flick him a text, it’s hard what he is going through but we fully support him.”

Despite his RWC omission Read says Owen Franks will support the team in whatever way he can. Source: 1 NEWS
