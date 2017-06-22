 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I'm not sure that it's as strong as it's been' - Gatland back into the trash talk, questions Hansen's selections

share

Source:

NZN

Just hours after calling for an end to pre-Test trash-talk, British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland has again needled his All Blacks counterparts for allegedly erring in their first-Test matchday selection.

The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.
Source: 1 NEWS

Plenty of eyebrows were raised on Thursday morning when winger Julian Savea, with 46 Test tries to his name, was dropped for young gun Rieko Ioane.

The decision to select Ryan Crotty at centre, where he's played just twice in the black jumper, was also met with surprise in some parts.

The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.
Source: 1 NEWS

Those calls, as well as the choice to start with Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench on Saturday, were questioned by the Waikato-born Gatland.

"We were surprised by Crotty being selected at No.13 and Savea, who has been a constant for them, being replaced," Gatland told travelling British media.

"I know how good Ioane is but this is a big game for everyone.

"I'm not sure, looking at their bench, that it's as strong as it's been."

The Auckland Grammar product has taken each promotion since his 2015 provincial debut in his stride.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Gatland had said on Thursday afternoon that the time for talk - which has been plentiful between him and counterpart Steve Hansen - was over.

Nevertheless, he kept the words coming to British journalists, and again questioned the All Blacks' need for their warm-up thrashing of Samoa.

His Test selection, meanwhile, had been put through the wringer with six difficult matches on Kiwi soil to date - four of which they've won.

Steve Hansen says Ioane has been the in-form winger in the Super Rugby competition, confident he will turn it on against the Lions again.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They went and arranged the Samoa game because they feel potentially they're going to be a little bit undone," Gatland said.

"How that helps their preparation I'm not too sure.

"We've taken on an incredibly tough schedule, like nothing the British and Irish Lions have ever faced - sometimes, in the past, midweek teams have been a bit of a frolic, but we've been tested all the way."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The All Blacks mingled with young fans in Auckland today ahead of their Test against the Lions tomorrow.

Watch: All Blacks star Julian forces younger brother Ardie Savea to bust a few moves in front of young fans

00:12
2
The US President ripped up the unspoken rules of golf at his own course in New Jersey.

Watch: Donald Trump commits golfing etiquette faux pas of driving buggy on the green

03:12
3
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson says Team USA were attempting to sail with their bows low to the water, similar to Team NZ.

'It looked like they were pushing the boundaries' - Oracle take a leaf out of Team NZ's playbook in America's Cup training

01:51
4
Both teams kept things civil as they trained alongside one another in Bermuda, preparing for the showdown.

Watch: Team NZ train on Bermuda's Great Sound at the same time as rivals Oracle, ahead of Sunday's America’s Cup racing

00:48
5
The man who skippered Team NZ to victory in the 1995 Cup think Team NZ have the edge over Oracle.

What's he up to? Sir Russell Coutts talks up Team NZ, saying Burling's crew clearly 'have the better package' in Cup showdown

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ