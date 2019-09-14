'I'm not a god, I'm a normal bloke' – Steve Hansen coming to terms with Japanese celebrity status

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he's still yet to embrace his Japan hero status, adored by the public at this year's Rugby World Cup.

With the All Blacks having arrived earlier this week, coach Hansen has quickly become a local favourite, mobbed by large crowds of fans as his side prepare for their opening match on September 21.

Hansen's status reached a new level earlier this week, with fans aborting attempts to meet and greet loose forward Matt Todd in favour of the All Blacks' coach.

Speaking to media, Hansen addressed the adoration coming his way from the Japanese public.

"I didn't know they'd left Matt Todd, so you're telling me something they didn't know," Hansen began.

"I'm not a god, I'm just a normal bloke - they'll work that out after a few days I'm sure."

As for how he's coping with public adoration? Hansen says he's carrying on as he would anywhere else.

"You can't be in avoidance of it, you've got to live normally, and I've tried to do that from day one.

"As an All Black coach, you're under scrutiny, but I've tried to live a normal life as much as I can.

"It's probably harder on the family, and they're not here at the moment. They're the ones that have to hang around and wait.