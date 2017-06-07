'I'm not even worried about them at the moment!' - Warren Gatland jokes about upcoming All Blacks squad after Blues loss

A deflated Warren Gatland still managed to show a spark of humour in the aftermath of the British and Irish Lions' crushing 22-16 loss to the Blues tonight.

The coach says he's fully focused on the Lions' next match against the Crusaders but admitted he'll have an eye on tomorrow's All Blacks squad announcement before their showdown on June 24.

"Obviously we'll be interested to see what the All Blacks squad if tomorrow, we know there's obviously a few injuries issues that they have of their own".

The Lions will be licking their wounds and expected to perform better in Christchurch after they were stunned by some late magic from Ihaia West and Sonny Bill Williams at Eden Park.