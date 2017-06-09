'I'm not envious' - Dan Carter excited about Lions series, but isn't missing being on the pitch wearing black

Rugby star and ex-All Blacks first-five Dan Carter has revealed he is excited to be a spectator "just like everybody else" during the Lions series and says he isn't "envious" of the team.

The British and Irish Lions arrived in New Zealand last week to begin their six-week, 10 match tour of New Zealand.

The Lions were off to a winning start with a 13-7 win against the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

However, the Blues handed the Lions their first loss on their tour on Wednesday, winning 22-16.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning, the World Cup winner said the Lions tour is "a pretty unique test series to be a part of."

"Having experienced that series 12 years ago, it changed my... status in rugby," Carter said.

"I'm not envious. I've been there and done that and enjoyed it and realised how special it is and now I'm just like everybody else in becoming a spectator.

"I'm probably a little bit more excited this time for some reason as I'm not playing because I know the extent of that series and how big of an occasion that is."

Reflecting on the All Blacks squad announcement yesterday, Carter said he is "extremely proud" of the players that were picked to face the Lions.

"It is a huge moment for them."

The Lions will be closely watching the All Blacks clash with Samoa at Eden Park next Friday, leading into the first Test at the same ground on June 24.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape.