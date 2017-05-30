'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

Damian McKenzie is all smiles after he was on the receiving end of the biggest tackle of the night when his Chiefs faced the Blues last Friday, even admitting he exchanged words with tackler Augustine Pulu on the ground after the massive hit.

McKenzie said he served up the opportunity to Pulu at Eden Park.

"He's a pretty big hitter, old Augie," McKenzie said.

"I pretty much dished him up a cake on a plate and he took it and smoked me. I'm lucky I'm still in one piece to be fair."

With just under seven minutes to go in the game and with the scores tied, McKenzie attempted to open the game up for the Chiefs with another big linebreak but was quickly shut down by Pulu.

The speedy fullback ran around a couple of Blues defenders before he thought he spied a hole in the backfield but as he started his big run, he was abruptly stopped by the Blues halfback.

McKenzie said the pair had a quick chat on the turf after the tackle.

"I was on the ground when he tackled me and I just said, 'mate, that was a good hit," and he said, "just get tough'."