 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I'm looking forward to the challenge' - All Blacks rookie Rieko Ioane raring to go against Lions

share

Source:

AAP

All Blacks young gun Rieko Ioane has labelled his first Test start - against the British and Irish Lions, no less - a dream come true.

Rieko Ioane at All Blacks traning session at Trusts Stadium ahead of the first test match against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park. Tuesday 20 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Rieko Ioane at All Blacks traning session at Trusts Stadium ahead of the first test match against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Source: Photosport

The zippy Ioane has fended off the challenge of established Test finishers Julian Savea and Waisake Naholo to start on the left flank on Saturday.

He'll be the youngest All Black to start a Test in 12 years when he takes to Eden Park, after already playing the Lions with the Blues and Maori All Blacks.

It's a major vote of confidence for the 20-year-old, who has scored 10 tries in a prolific Super Rugby campaign for the Auckland-based Blues.

Steve Hansen says Ioane has been the in-form winger in the Super Rugby competition, confident he will turn it on against the Lions again.
Source: 1 NEWS

He hopes to produce the goods on the highest stage.

"When Steve (Hansen) named that team, I think (there was) definitely a lot of nervousness, enjoyment, everything that comes with a first start - I'm just looking forward to the challenge," the two-Test Ioane told All Blacks TV.

"Once I actually made the squad, I think my goals started to change a bit and a first Test start has probably been the big one - so to get my start against the British and Irish Lions, it's awesome, a dream come true.

"I've played a couple against them but this will definitely be the biggest."

Head coach Hansen told reporters on Thursday Ioane's speed, footwork, cool temperament and Blues form made him impossible to ignore.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
Samoa went down 19-17 to Wales in Apia, but Fotuali'I gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Former Crusaders half Kahn Fotuali'i sends Samoan fans into raptures, setting up two excellent tries against Wales

00:30
2
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:21
3
The Warriors captain could smell a vital win on the horizon and once he saw the tryline was in his reach, he was relentless.

Beastly RTS keeps legs pumping for the line to put final nail in Bulldogs' coffin with cheeky dummy-run


02:00
4

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

03:54
5
Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ