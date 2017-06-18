'I'm keen to carry on' - World Cup hero Stephen Donald re-signs with Waikato

Waikato have secured the services of Stephen Donald for this year's National Provincial Championship, with the Kiwi cult rugby hero signing on for another season.

The 33-year-old playmaker and Chiefs stalwart has played only a handful of games for the Mooloos since his surprise return to New Zealand in 2015, following stints in the United Kingdom and Japan.

However the 2011 World Cup-winning Donald has been more successful at the franchise level, playing his 100th Chiefs game last month.

He also captained the side to a famous 40-7 victory over Wales last year, before leading them again in their 34-6 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment and I'm keen to carry on," Donald said.

"I've had a ball the last two years and I've absolutely loved it, they're a great bunch of boys and I've had as much fun as I've ever had."

Donald will form part of a talented Waikato backline that includes former All Blacks winger Zac Guildford and former Chiefs utility Dwayne Sweeney.

He hoped to play as large a role as possible, as the Mooloos look to bring the provincial title back to Hamilton for the first time since 2006.

"You're more prone to pulling the odd thing when you get a bit older, but physically I'm as good as I've ever been," Donald said.

"It's good that Zac's getting back on his feet as he's a great rugby player and it could be a mutually beneficial relationship."

Donald also wouldn't rule out another Super Rugby tilt with the Chiefs in 2018 - but said his first priority was lifting the NPC title this year.