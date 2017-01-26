 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I'm just really hungry to get started': Julian Savea returns to Hurricanes 'completely different' person

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After winning their very first Super Rugby title it is sometimes easy to forget that Hurricanes and All Blacks winger Julian Savea had a Super campaign to forget.

The All Blacks wing has a point to prove after a tough year, despite helping the Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Labelled overweight, out of form and dropped from the starting side on several occasions the man nicknamed The Bus has come back with a point to prove.

Yesterday he was back where it all began and with a whole new attitude, not to mention physically as well.

A visibly trimmer Julian Savea took to his old Rongotai Rugby Club for a few hit-ups with some of his biggest fans.

"I'm just really hungry to get started and play some rugby, to enjoy it, and hopefully bring another championship back to Wellington," Savea said.

That is music to the ears of perhaps the man whose opinion matters the most.

"I think the first thing I said to him was 'mate you're a different person' and he's certainly physically very different than he was this time last year," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said.

Savea believes a relaxing off-season to charge his body has been the key and will set him up for a big 2017.

"To get away from rugby and switch off was pretty special, but I was actually more happy to get back home," Savea said.

"I've been away for almost two months and to come back to my three dogs, it was pretty cool."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:29
4
Roger Federer beat his fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in last night's semi-final.

Video: Smooth Roger Federer manages cheeky smile after fans go bonkers over his Aussie Open semi-final win

00:29
5
Angry Swiss star takes fury out on racket, in last night's Aussie Open loss to compatriot Roger Federer.

Watch: Boiling Stan Wawrinka SNAPS his racket in half as Fed-Express takes him to school

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ