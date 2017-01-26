'I'm just really hungry to get started': Julian Savea returns to Hurricanes 'completely different' person

After winning their very first Super Rugby title it is sometimes easy to forget that Hurricanes and All Blacks winger Julian Savea had a Super campaign to forget.

Labelled overweight, out of form and dropped from the starting side on several occasions the man nicknamed The Bus has come back with a point to prove.

Yesterday he was back where it all began and with a whole new attitude, not to mention physically as well.

A visibly trimmer Julian Savea took to his old Rongotai Rugby Club for a few hit-ups with some of his biggest fans.

"I'm just really hungry to get started and play some rugby, to enjoy it, and hopefully bring another championship back to Wellington," Savea said.

That is music to the ears of perhaps the man whose opinion matters the most.

"I think the first thing I said to him was 'mate you're a different person' and he's certainly physically very different than he was this time last year," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said.

Savea believes a relaxing off-season to charge his body has been the key and will set him up for a big 2017.

"To get away from rugby and switch off was pretty special, but I was actually more happy to get back home," Savea said.