'I'm just happy for my parents' – humble Ngani Laumape thanks family for All Blacks call up

Ngani Laumape has spoken about his pride in receiving his first call up to the All Blacks squad.

Laumape, 24, and fellow Hurricanes back Jordie Barrett, 20, were the two new faces as All Blacks coach Steve Hansen today named his squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

"It's a dream come true," Laumape told media.

"I don't even know what to say, I'm lost for words."

"I'm just happy for my parents who've done a lot for me and my brothers and sister, and definitely my partner as well. I definitely wouldn't be here without them."

The All Blacks will face the Lions in a three Test series, starting June 24 at Eden Park.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape.