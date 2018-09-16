'I'm just doing my job' - Akira Ioane not out to prove All Blacks wrong with Auckland form

Auckland number eight Akira Ioane says he has nothing to prove after his heroics to lead his side to the Mitre 10 Cup final, having missed out on an All Blacks spot yet again.

Overlooked for Steve Hansen's 51-man end of year tour squad, Ioane came to the party in Auckland's semi-final, with two tries to see his side through to next week's final, earning a 38-17 victory.

Speaking to media after yesterday's win, Ioane opened up about his performances after missing out on such a large All Blacks squad.

"It's not about proving a point. I just wanted what's best for the team. Today I had a step up, but there's still a lot more to work on," he said.

"I'm just doing my job within the team, and just happy with what I put out today. There's another week next week, so I'll have to keep it up.

Coach Alama Ieremia credited Ioane's performance, overcoming the disappointment of his All Blacks non-selection.

"It speaks volumes of the character of a player when he had some big disappointment last week missing out," he said.

"That goes to show the character first of all for him to bounce back from a disappointment and perform the way he did. Yes, he's still got areas to work on for the next level, but hopefully today is an endorsement of the potential he can offer a team.