TODAY |

'I'm just bloody over the moon' – Brad Weber reflects on All Blacks recall

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Chiefs and All Blacks halfback Brad Weber was blown away by his international recall, named as one of Steve Hansen's 41-man squad for the opening two Tests of the Rugby Championship.

Having made his debut against Manu Samoa in 2015, 28-year old Weber has had to fight to make his way back into the All Blacks' plans, with the likes of Mitchell Drummond, Bryn Hall and Chiefs teammate Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi selected ahead of him.

Despite the selection setbacks though, Weber has this season found another level, a pivotal player for the Chiefs as they made the Super Rugby playoffs after going winless until the end of March.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, Weber opened up about what the call-up meant to him after four years in the wilderness.

"I'm just bloody over the moon to be here now," Weber said.

"I found out with everybody else. I was watching on the TV as well.

"It was probably the most nervous few minutes of my life. I had no idea - just stoked to hear my name read out."

Weber also revealed that he nearly gave up on his All Blacks dream, having been offered lucrative overseas deals. The halfback though chose to stay in New Zealand, his decision paying off with last night's announcement.

"I probably had a look, [but] at the same time I was so desperate to keep fighting to get back in the All Blacks.

"I was just so determined, and was willing to do anything. I'm glad that my decision to stick around has paid off so far - but the work only begins just now."

Weber will be in contention for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener, taking on Argentina in Buenos Aires on July 21.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chiefs halfback returns to the squad after a four-year absence. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
2
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman fights for permanent name suppression over drug case
3
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.
Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
4
Ioane was part of the All Blacks' foundation day earlier this week.
Akira Ioane, six ex-All Blacks headline Māori All Blacks squad to face Fiji
5
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:14
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.

Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
00:55
The All Blacks coach was full of praise for the new All Blacks picked in the first squad of the year.

Steve Hansen looking forward to working with new All Blacks 'pocket rocket' Sevu Reece

00:15
Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson were included in the 39-man squad to face Argentina and South Africa.

Sevu Reece headlines four debutants named in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
04:43
Stevenson says Weber's form should see him at least make the cut for the Rugby Championship.

Scotty Stevenson says 'if there's any justice in the world', Brad Weber has to make All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad