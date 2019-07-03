'I'm just bloody over the moon' – Brad Weber reflects on All Blacks recall

Chiefs and All Blacks halfback Brad Weber was blown away by his international recall, named as one of Steve Hansen's 41-man squad for the opening two Tests of the Rugby Championship.

Having made his debut against Manu Samoa in 2015, 28-year old Weber has had to fight to make his way back into the All Blacks' plans, with the likes of Mitchell Drummond, Bryn Hall and Chiefs teammate Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi selected ahead of him.

Despite the selection setbacks though, Weber has this season found another level, a pivotal player for the Chiefs as they made the Super Rugby playoffs after going winless until the end of March.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, Weber opened up about what the call-up meant to him after four years in the wilderness.

"I'm just bloody over the moon to be here now," Weber said.

"I found out with everybody else. I was watching on the TV as well.

"It was probably the most nervous few minutes of my life. I had no idea - just stoked to hear my name read out."

Weber also revealed that he nearly gave up on his All Blacks dream, having been offered lucrative overseas deals. The halfback though chose to stay in New Zealand, his decision paying off with last night's announcement.

"I probably had a look, [but] at the same time I was so desperate to keep fighting to get back in the All Blacks.

"I was just so determined, and was willing to do anything. I'm glad that my decision to stick around has paid off so far - but the work only begins just now."