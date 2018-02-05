'I'm happy to stay here' - John Plumtree sets sights on Hurricanes top job

John Plumtree won't listen to talk he's a shoo-in to take over as Hurricanes head coach.

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree. Source: Photosport

After four years as Super Rugby assistant to Chris Boyd, Plumtree is universally regarded as the man to take the reins for 2019 and beyond, with an announcement expected within two weeks.

Boyd's departure at the end of this season to become director of rugby at Northampton has created a vacancy that is expected to be short-lived.

The only thing that might have stopped Plumtree ascending to the role might have been the 52-year-old's lack of interest.

He quickly closed down that possibility on Monday, admitting he isn't seeking any opportunities beyond staying with the Wellington-based franchise next year.

"The Hurricanes have been in my blood for a long time," he said.

"I'm a Taranaki boy so if it happens, then great.

"I haven't been looking anywhere else. I'm happy to stay here, whatever the role."

Plumtree even admitted that he and Boyd had long ago hatched an unofficial plan between them that he would take charge when the latter moved on.

Julian Savea of the Hurricanes eludes George Bridge of the Crusaders during his side's preseason Super Rugby match in Greymouth. Source: Photosport

He said that wish counts for little, however.

"Maybe in Boydy's and my world. But there's other decision-makers around all of that," Plumtree said.

"There'd be a lot of continuity if it happened but you can't take anything for granted in the rugby world and in rugby business."

The pair have overseen a maiden Hurricanes title, a runners-up finish and a semi-final exit in their three years together.

Before that, they worked together at both Super Rugby and Currie Cup level with South African side the Sharks, when their roles were reversed. They also had joint control of Wellington at NPC level.