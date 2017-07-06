'I'm going to shut it down!' - Focused Warren Gatland enforces media blackout for tomorrow's captain's run

Source:
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland clearly isn't taking any chances ahead of the Test series decider this Saturday at Eden Park, enforcing a complete media blackout for tomorrow's captain's run.
The New Zealand born coach told media before he took to the field for training to "take as many pictures as you can boys" as paranoia around spying and giving away team tactics seems to have set in.
Gatland's Lions take on the All Blacks at their fortress, Eden Park on Saturday where they haven't lost in 23 years for the crucial series decider.
