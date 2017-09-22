 

'I'm fresh as a daisy - good to go, and excited' - Beauden Barrett happy with no rest

A week off was too good to be true for Beauden Barrett.

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.
The All Blacks star has battled through a bumper 2017 schedule, playing 15 Super Rugby games for the Hurricanes and each of New Zealand's eight Tests.

Yet, after finally earning a well-deserved reprieve from his side's trip to play Argentina next weekend, fate has intervened to keep him on the park.

Back-up playmaker Lima Sopoaga, a near-certainty to wear the black No.10 jumper in Barrett's absence, was forced to pull out of the Buenos Aires Test as he awaited the birth of his first child with partner Miriam.

Steve Hansen intended to give the star first-five a week off, before Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal.
A baby girl, Milla, was born on Saturday morning.

For Barrett, however, it meant pulling the suitcase out of the closet.

"I was ready to go - I thought it'd be too good to be true and I was expecting to go the whole time," the 26-year-old said.

"Obviously family comes first and it's exciting for Lima. If I was in his position, that's exactly where I'd want to be."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."
With Sopoaga unavailable, Barrett is a certain starter against Los Pumas, who pushed the All Blacks all the way in New Plymouth two weeks ago.

Ahead at half-time, they eventually collapsed to lose 39-22.

Barrett insisted Argentina would be an even more difficult opponent on their home patch and with the support of a raucous Buenos Aires public.

He was ready to play the full 80 minutes, if need be.

"I'm fresh as a daisy - good to go, and excited," Barrett said.

"Heading over this early gives us a few extra days to get our bodies in the right time zone and have a really good week of preparation."

Head coach Steve Hansen said Barrett would likely earn additional time off in early November, when his side takes on the Barbarians in London.

Sopoaga, meanwhile, would join the squad in South Africa after next weekend for a rematch with the Springboks.

Damian McKenzie, whether starting at fullback or from the bench, will serve as the side's first-five cover in Argentina.

