'I'm excited about the future!' Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano signs new deal with Brumies

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Excitement about the Brumbies future was the big factor in convincing co-captain Christian Lealiifano to sign a new one-year deal with the Super Rugby club.

The 30-year-old playmaker ended speculation about his future by committing himself to the Brumbies - for who has played all of his 133 Super Rugby games - for the 2019 campaign.

In his first full season back for the Brumbies after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016, Lealiifano played in 14 matches and logged more than 900 playing minutes.

He returned rejuvenated after a two-match mid-season break and played his best rugby since his comeback.

Lealiifano was part of a Brumbies side that ended the season well by winning four of their last five matches but finished 10th and missed out on the finals by a couple of points.

New Zealand-born Lealiifano, who has won 19 Wallabies caps, made his Brumbies Super Rugby debut in 2008.

Second on the Brumbies all-time points scoring list with 845, Leallifano agreed to the new deal prior to leaving for a stint with Japanese Top League side Toyota Shokki.

"The biggest factor was just probably the excitement that I have for the future of the club," Lealiifano said

"I love the young talent coming through and being able to lead the side as well was really special for me.

"Having a break halfway through there was nice as well, so I'm excited about the future and what it holds and hopefully I can still add value."

He said the Brumbies late season charge was sparked by a mindset of not fearing failure.

Lealiifano is motivated by a desire to win a Super Rugby title, having gone close in 2013 when the Brumbies lost in the final.

"The group that is being put together now is something that's really, really special and something that excites me as the older head now, looking at the young guys come through," he said.

"It's something that I really want to be a part of so a Super Rugby title is obviously the angle.

"It's just about now trying to make sure that the Brumbies are in a better place as well for when it's my time to finish up."

The Wallabies back will play for the Brumbies for the first time in nearly a year. Source: 1 NEWS
And then there were four! Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles picked for this week's Super Rugby semi-finals? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

SEMI-FINALS

Crusaders v Hurricanes
Lions v Waratahs

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "I'd take 20+ if I could!"
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - "Two epic backlines but the forward packs will be the difference - not Ardie's return."
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 13+

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Lions v Waratahs: Waraths 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Hurricanes
Lions v Waratahs

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "Have the 'Canes discovered the secret to smart rugby when it's tight? Their performance last week suggests so – controlled, measured and effective. More of the same please!"
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 13+ - "Champs forward pack will starve the Canes' backs."
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 13+ - "Blanked the Waratahs in Sydney earlier this year and will clobber them again."

Tamati Rimene-Sproat - Seven Sharp reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 13+ - "Go looooooooooong Canes!"
Lions v Waratahs: Waratahs 13+

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Crusaders 1-12 - “Hurricanes have won 6 of the last 9 but history is with the Crusaders. Hopefully there’s a bigger crowd turn out than last week because this is set to be a cracker!”
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12 - "The Crusaders may have never lost a playoff game at home... but there’s always a first time right? Wish I was confident enough to pick 13+.. I don’t mind being wrong on the scoreline though!"
Lions v Waratahs: Lions 1-12 - "I definitely don’t want another Super Rugby final &nbsp;in South Africa (after the Hurricanes win) but the Lions will be hard to beat."

SCOREBOARD: Waters 130, Malili 124, Heveldt 119, Knuckey 114, Wilson 109, Stuart 108, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 105, Prendiville 101, Hall-Smith 100, McKenzie 95

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby semi-finals. Source: 1 NEWS
Australian Angus Gardner appointed to referee Super Rugby final

AAP
Rising Australian official Angus Gardner has been handed the plum appointment of refereeing the Super Rugby final.

Gardener's performances through the season and his communication skills have earned widespread praise from players and head coaches, with the latter having input into referee selections for the finals series.

The 33-year-old official made his debut at Super Rugby level in 2012 and has controlled 60 matches - 13 of them this year.

Gardner handled his first Test in 2016 and has been appointed to control 13 internationals.

The other match officials for the Super final on Saturday, August 4 will be announced next week after the completion of the semi-finals.

NSW Waratahs, Australia's remaining representatives, play South Africa's Lions in Johannesburg while defending champions the Crusaders host domestic rivals the Hurricanes, in an all-New Zealand contest in Christchurch.

Referee Angus Gardner
Referee Angus Gardner Source: Photosport
