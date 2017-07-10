 

I'm disappointed' - TJ Perenara gutted ABs failed to secure Lions series as he returns to Hurricanes fold

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has opened up about the bitterly-disputed tied series between the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks as he returned to the Hurricanes camp today.

The halfback said the time to reflect on the drawn series should come after Super Rugby.
Source: 1 NEWS

Perenara said he was disappointed not to have clinched the Test series at Eden Park last Saturday.

"I'm disappointed in not winning but I think the time to reflect on it will come post Super Rugby season."

He said because the All Blacks players "were getting pretty much straight back into it (Super Rugby)", time to reflect wouldn't come until after the competition ended.

Many All Blacks have returned to their Super Rugby sides with the tournament kicking off again this weekend, with the Hurricanes taking on the Crusaders on Saturday.

