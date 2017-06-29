'I'm devastated for Ben' - Israel Dagg eager to fill Ben Smith's shoes at fullback against the Lions

The All Blacks will field a new look back line against the Lions on Saturday night for the second Test in Wellington with concussion issues ruling fullback Ben Smith out for the rest of the series.

The man filling in for Smith is non other than Israel Dagg, who will be flanked by Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo on the wings with Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams ahead of him in the centres.

Dagg says he's "excited" at the opportunity of replacing Ben Smith at fullback but was quick to point out how the All Blacks vice-captain's health must come first.

"I'm devastated for Ben and what he's gone through, but he's got a small family so it's a great decision for him."

Smith has had a horror run of injuries this year, suffering a sickening head knock in February while playing for the Highlanders in his side's opening Super Rugby match.

In April Smith injured his ankle against the Stormers in Dunedin and was ruled out of his side's South Africa tour.