'I'm devastated for Ben' - Israel Dagg eager to fill Ben Smith's shoes at fullback against the Lions

The All Blacks will field a new look back line against the Lions on Saturday night for the second Test in Wellington with concussion issues ruling fullback Ben Smith out for the rest of the series.

Dagg looks set to make theAll Blacks fullback position his own after Ben Smith was ruled out for the rest of the Lions tour.
The man filling in for Smith is non other than Israel Dagg, who will be flanked by Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo on the wings with Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams ahead of him in the centres.

Dagg says he's "excited" at the opportunity of replacing Ben Smith at fullback but was quick to point out how the All Blacks vice-captain's health must come first.

"I'm devastated for Ben and what he's gone through, but he's got a small family so it's a great decision for him."

Smith has had a horror run of injuries this year, suffering a sickening head knock in February while playing for the Highlanders in his side's opening Super Rugby match.

In April Smith injured his ankle against the Stormers in Dunedin and was ruled out of his side's South Africa tour.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs was called into the squad on Sunday to cover Smith.

The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."


 
