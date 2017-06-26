'I'm concentrating on coaching' – Lions assistant avoids question about Gatland's 'foul play claims'

Source:
British and Irish Lions assistant coach Steve Borthwick is staying out of the ongoing war of words between coaches Warren Gatland and Steve Hansen.
After the All Blacks' 30-15 win over the Lions at Eden Park, Gatland took issue with halfback Conor Murray appearing to be targeted to stop his side's game plan - a claim Hansen refuted this morning.
Borthwick though, is intent on concentrating his side trying to overcome their 0-1 deficit to win the Test series, playing dumb when asked about Gatland's comments.
"I've been on the training field all morning," Borthwick said.
"In terms of all the discussions, I'm concentrating on coaching."
