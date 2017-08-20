 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'I'm absolutely chuffed about it and humbled' - All Blacks legend Bryan 'BG' Williams knighted in New Years Honours

share

Source:

NZN

New knight Bryan Williams likens his lifelong involvement with his sport to a marriage.

Bryan Williams says Sir Colin played a huge role in his own rugby career, especially when it came to how All Blacks should behave on the pitch.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've loved rugby and fortunately rugby has loved me back," he said.

"You have some really great times and some happy times, but there are also the hard times and the sad times, but we're still together."

Sir Bryan, 67, has been made a Knight Companion of the NZ Order or Merit for services to rugby in New Zealand and Samoa since the 1960s.

Being notified of the honour sent "shivers down my spine".

"I've had a chance to absorb it now and I'm absolutely chuffed about it and humbled."

The son of Pacific Island migrants, Sir Bryan made 113 All Blacks appearances, 38 in Tests.

He exploded on the international scene during the 1970 tour of South Africa as a 19-year-old wing with speed, power and a huge sidestep.

"Nothing can ever take away the thrill of playing for the All Blacks," he said.

"But I enjoyed my coaching both in New Zealand and with the Samoa national team."

His successes included guiding Manu Samoa to victory over a Graham Henry-coached Wales at the 1999 World Cup.

Among administrative positions he has held have been NZ Rugby Union president, overseeing the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Sir Bryan paid tribute to "long-suffering" wife Lesley, who has coped with his absences through rugby, and said his family had been a big influence on him.

Another large part of his life has been the Ponsonby club, which he joined as a boy.

"I've had lots of mentors, lots of friends, people I've grown up with and met as virtually a child in a stool, whom I'm great mates with," he said.

"Those things are special - the camaraderie and friendship of the game of rugby."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The young wicketkeeper sent Gayle packing with a stunning catch in Nelson.

Glenn Phillips takes blinder to remove Chris Gayle in T20 series opener

00:57
2
Bryan Williams says Sir Colin played a huge role in his own rugby career, especially when it came to how All Blacks should behave on the pitch.

'I'm absolutely chuffed about it and humbled' - All Blacks legend Bryan 'BG' Williams knighted in New Years Honours

3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: Ground staff dry the wet pitch as rain delays the start of play during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Rain dents England's chances of Ashes Boxing Day Test win

00:47
4
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:48
5
Blake Green was recruited by the Warriors after the club’s worst ever losing streak.

'Talent can only take you so far' – Warriors' newest signing hoping for change of fortunes in 2018

Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

Cowley is among 26 Kiwis being recognised for their contribution to arts and culture this year.

02:10
The letter has gone global and was prompted by a spate of farmer suicides in New Zealand.

Auckland man 'overwhelmed and humbled' by reaction to his heartfelt open letter of thanks to Kiwi farmers

Mr Shirtcliffe said he had no idea how far this was going to go, with the letter shared all around the world.


02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 