'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

The All Blacks have some new tricks that they’ll unveil against France tomorrow night at Eden Park, but Damien McKenzie was tight-lipped this morning, on exactly what they were.

McKenzie, appearing on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning along with fellow reserve Ngani Laumape, was coy on what the public should expect.

"We've had a couple of camps to prepare for the first Test against France so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve but I guess you'll have to what and see what we throw out their tomorrow," McKenzie said.

"I'll get in trouble (if I give away any secrets)."

Trouble was something McKenzie was keen to avoid after a mistake of his during a training session last year was highlighted in All or Nothing, the recently released documentary series about the All Blacks.

In one episode, McKenzie earns the ire of coach Steve Hansen for dropping a pass during a field session.

"I think it was the third episode, I dropped the ball and (was made to do) a few press ups, so I got fairly grilled for that, I guess it shows how important it is to make sure you do't muck up at training," McKenzie said.

Despite a winning streak over the French that stretches back to 2009, McKenzie said the current All Blacks squad was taking nothing for granted.

"Obviously the French are a pretty passionate side and a pretty dangerous side as well, so it's going to take a great performance to come away with a win.

"The thing is for Ngani and I, is coming on and bringing a bit of spark, a bit of energy.