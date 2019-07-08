'I'll get it another time' - Scott Robertson philosophical over missing out on All Blacks role

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has opened up on his unsuccessful bid to take the reigns as coach of the All Blacks, missing out to now incumbent Ian Foster at the end of 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Following Steve Hansen's stepping down after a third-placed finish at last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, Robertson and Foster appeared to be in a two-horse-race to take over as the coach of the All Blacks.

However, after a thorough interview process, Robertson would have to wait for his chance to take his next step as a coach, Foster confirmed on a two-year deal.

Before coronavirus put a complete halt to nearly every single sporting event across the globe, Robertson returned to the Crusaders, looking for the Canterbury side's fourth consecutive Super Rugby title.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to former England captain Will Greenwood's podcast though, Robertson spoke candidly about his failed attempt to win the most coveted role in Test rugby.

"I had bought a new suit for the presentation and in then end I just thought: 'I'm just going to be myself', and then the questions just came at me," Robertson said.

"And they were great - I wanted them to challenge me. Graham Henry was on the interview panel and was really deep. He put me in a corner with a couple of questions and he wouldn't let me out.

"It was quite a challenging moment and made me think. I left like I maybe hadn't articulated myself as well as I could have or should have.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I knew they were coming, and I just did my best. I walked out of there thinking they knew what they were going to get and how I was going to coach it.

"And I believe I had the rugby public knowing that I was going to give everything and that a potential change was what the All Blacks needed."

With a large majority of the All Blacks hailing from that Crusaders side, Robertson could have been seen as a safe choice for New Zealand Rugby, bringing continuity from his club role to the Test arena.

However, that continuity was also the same for Foster, who had served as Hansen's assistant coach since 2012.

"I was clear that I felt I could make a real difference and bring my own personality. I'd coached 80-odd per cent of the players and had a lot of success with them."

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I outlined who I thought would be there for us at the next World Cup in 2023 and where we needed to develop some players, some depth. It didn't go my way - but I respect the process.

"If it was about the continuity thing, and if that's why Fozzy got it, then great, I'll get it another time."