'Ikali Tahi name 13 debutants for Test against All Blacks

'Ikali Tahi have named 13 debutants for this Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Nine of the 13 rookies will earn their first Test caps as starters for the Kingdom at Mt Smart Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

Among them is starting hooker Sam Moli, who admitted to 1 NEWS earlier this week he was working a day job in New Zealand before getting a phone call for the chance of a lifetime.

"I was on the tools and got a Tongan number call me, picked it up and Toutai [Kefu] was like ‘Sam, do you want to play for ‘Ikale?’” 22-year-old hooker Sam Moli told 1 NEWS.

"I was like, what?"

Tonga perform their pre-match challenge to the All Blacks. Source: Photosport

Moli isn't the only debutant with such a story heading into Saturday's game. with reserve lock Harrison Mataele in the same boat.

"It’s a lot to take in. A few weeks ago I was in the smoko room eating mi-goreng, now I’m eating good food, getting my nutrients in," Mataele laughed.

The squad does feature some old heads though with six of the 23 members of the 2019 Rugby World Cup including Chiefs enforcer Zane Kapeli and former Highlander Nasi Manu.

Saturday's match kicks off at 7pm with the All Blacks set to name their first team of the year tomorrow.

'Ikali Tahi

15. James Faiva, 14. Hosea Saumaki*, 13. Fine Inisi*, 12. Nikolai Foliaki*, 11. Penikolo Latu,10. Kalione Hala, 9. Sonatane Takulua [C], 8. Sione Tu'ipolotu*, 7. Solomone Funaki*, 6. Mateaki Kafatolu*, 5. Zane Kapeli, 4. Don Lolo*, 3. Sila Puafisi, 2. Sam Moli*, 1. Duke Nginingini*