'If you don't win a title it's all in vain' - James Lowe hoping to leave Chiefs as a champion

Chiefs winger James Lowe is looking to go out a winner on Saturday at Waikato Stadium in what could be his final home game in Hamilton.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Leinster and will join the Irish club at the end of the season.

"It's a bit sad as this is the last time guaranteed in front of a home crowd, so hopefully we can give something back to the fans," Lowe said.

He's not underestimating the Brumbies, despite their 16-15 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane last weekend.

However, Lowe remains guarded about what a victory would mean against the Australian conference leaders if they meet again in Canberra the following weekend.

The Chiefs campaign ended in 2014 with a 32-30 quarter-final defeat in the Australian capital.

"Come finals footy anything can happen - in my first year, we lost to them over there. They will take confidence from knowing they can perform at that level.

"There is a wee bit to prove but we're not guaranteed anything if we win," Lowe said.

He is also looking forward to having another shot at Wallaby winger Henry Speight after the Fiji-born player got the better of him earlier in his career.

"I remember my first couple of years as he ran over me a few times, leaving us with some nightmares.

"It's something you really look forward to, as you want to challenge yourself against the best and he's one of the greatest in Australia."

Lowe recently brought up his 50th game for the Chiefs but is only interested in achieving one more milestone before heading overseas.