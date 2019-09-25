'What if?' - USA daring to dream of World Cup upset against England

United States head coach Gary Gold rates his team as "severe underdogs" for the game against England in Kobe on Thursday.

Like other coaches of Tier Two nations at the tournament in Japan, Gold stresses the so-called smaller teams just don't get enough games against the big nations to help them in their quest to improve.

The Eagles last played a top team late last year when they lost to Ireland 57-14 in Dublin. But earlier in 2018, the U.S. beat Scotland by a point in Houston. Those two are the U.S.' only games against top tier opposition in the last two years.

The U.S., like other lesser-ranked teams at the World Cup, can draw inspiration from Japan's "Miracle of Brighton" at the last World Cup, when the Japanese upset two-time world champion South Africa.