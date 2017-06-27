 

'If he wanted to hurt him, he'd have hurt him' - Gatland defends Lions lock after dumping tackle on Jordie Barrett

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has defended the actions of lock Iain Henderson, after he was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Jordie Barrett in the 31-all draw with the Hurricanes.

Iain Henderson was shown a yellow card for the dumping tackle in the 31-all draw with the Hurricanes.

Henderson lifted Barrett above the horizontal midway through the second half, only spared a red card after the Hurricanes' fullback landed on his shoulder as opposed to his head.

Gatland however, saw the tackle as an accident rather than a deliberate act.

"I don't think there was anything malicious in terms of Iain Henderson," Gatland said.

"He's lifted him and put him on his back."

"If he was trying to hurt him, he'd have done a really good job on that."

