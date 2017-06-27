'If he wanted to hurt him, he'd have hurt him' - Gatland defends Lions lock after dumping tackle on Jordie Barrett

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has defended the actions of lock Iain Henderson, after he was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Jordie Barrett in the 31-all draw with the Hurricanes.

Henderson lifted Barrett above the horizontal midway through the second half, only spared a red card after the Hurricanes' fullback landed on his shoulder as opposed to his head.

Gatland however, saw the tackle as an accident rather than a deliberate act.

"I don't think there was anything malicious in terms of Iain Henderson," Gatland said.

"He's lifted him and put him on his back."