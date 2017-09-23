 

'If I have to wait another 799 days... the gift I was blessed with is worth it' - Proud AB Lima Sopoaga shares first pic of baby girl

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga has made a touching tribute to his daughter after she was born this morning.

Lima Sopoaga's baby girl, Milla.

Source: Lima Sopoaga / Instagram

Sopoaga shared the news he and his partner Miriam had welcomed Milla into the world this morning on social media.

"For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you. Welcome to the world Milla your Mum & I Love and adore you," Sopoaga said on Instagram.

Sopoaga was expected to start for the All Blacks in next weekend's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina after Beauden Barrett was initially rested for the trip to South America but the Highlanders playmaker was released from the squad as his family awaited Milla's arrival.

It would have been his first Test start in 799 days after his impressive starting debut in the All Blacks' 27-20 win over the Springboks in 2015 - but he said he trade the No.10 jersey any day for the joy he has a new father.

"If I have to wait another 799 days to start a test match. I tell you what, the gift I was blessed with today is well worth it.#Thankyoulord," Sopoaga said on Twitter today.

Barrett has since been called into the squad for the game next Sunday at 11:40am NZT.

