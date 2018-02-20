 

'If I get an opportunity, I'll look to take it with both hands' - Shaun Stevenson eyeing vacant Chiefs' No.15 jersey

Chiefs utility Shaun Stevenson is looking to make the No.15 jersey his own as he enters a new season of Super Rugby.

Chiefs reserve Shaun Stevenson looks to break a tackle during the Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Brumbies played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 15 July 2017.

Chiefs reserve Shaun Stevenson looks to break a tackle against the Brumbies.

Source: Photosport

The departure of James Lowe to Ireland, Damien McKenzie's shift to first-five and injury to Tim Nanai-Williams have opened a door for the 21-year-old, but he's taking nothing for granted.

"There's plenty of competition in the team, but if I get an opportunity I'll look to take it with both hands," he said.

The former New Zealand under-20 representative is also targeting more leadership responsibility.

"I've been in the team for three years now so it's time to start leading and start helping some of the younger players coming through," he said.

Stevenson has done plenty of work during the summer to build up his physique and to fine-tune aspects of his game.

"I've put a bit of weight on during the off-season and have been working on getting my conditioning right," he said.

"Improving my skills and things I need to work on at fullback, like one-on-one defence, is quite important."

The Chiefs face a tough start to the season, against defending champions the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night, but Stevenson isn't daunted.

"I couldn't think of anyone else I would want to play in the first round," he said.

"The boys are excited and we're looking forward to going down there and giving them a good crack."

