'I'd be pretty sweet and ready' - Ardie Savea prepared for All Blacks number eight role

Ardie Savea won't complain if the All Blacks selectors consider him at No.8 but Hurricanes duties come first.

Savea has gained the backing of his international captain after some good performances for the Hurricanes.
Source: 1 NEWS

The openside flanker specialist returns to the back of the scrum for tomorrow's Super Rugby match against the Stormers in Wellington.

Having already started three games there this year in the absence of the injured Blade Thomson, the 23-year-old has loomed into consideration if injured loose forwards Kieran Read (thumb) and Jerome Kaino (knee) aren't fit for the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

"If I got the opportunity, I'd be pretty sweet and ready," Savea says of the prospect, before switching attention to the shorter term.

"I'm just trying to worry about my performance with the Hurricanes, if that's at 7 or at 8."

Ten-Test flanker Savea says the biggest difference when playing No.8 is the additional ball-carrying and lineout jumping duties.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd says the All Blacks have made no advances to request a switch for Savea.

The move simply suits them at the moment, with Callum Gibbins a proven force on the openside flank.

"I haven't studied the All Blacks' game enough to know what sort of role they want to put their loose forwards into.

"What I do know is that Ardie can play seven and eighth really comfortably for the way we play the game.

