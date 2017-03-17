'I'd like a bit more ball!' - Julian Savea praises midfield duo ahead of Bulls clash

Hurricanes winger Julian Savea has been happy enough watching his midfield rack up the tries this season, but he'd be happier still to score a few himself against the Bulls in Pretoria.

The defending champions are coming off last week's nine-try 61-7 blitz of the Cheetahs in Wellington, where centre Vince Aso and second five-eighth Ngani Laumape ran riot.

Aso scored a hat-trick, breaking Hurricanes and All Blacks legend Tana Umaga's old record of 12 in bringing his season's tally to 13.

Laumape has 11 himself, and while Savea's total is a more modest six for the season, the 26-year-old All Black has few complaints.

"I'd like a bit more ball, who wouldn't? But I'm happy with the way they're going - they're playing amazing and creating havoc for other teams," Savea said.

"Sooner or later it's going to create more space for me."

Savea says the Hurricanes were happy to rediscover their try-scoring form after a tryless 80 minutes against the Crusaders the week before resulted in a disappointing 20-12 loss.

Especially pleasing was an improved defensive effort which restricted the South Africans to just the one try.

"We've just to keep trying to improve our attacks and our skill sets, also with our D which is going good at the moment," he said.