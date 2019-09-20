'I'd last about 20 seconds' - Richie McCaw laughs off suggestion of playing comeback

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has quashed any talk of a surprise comeback, and said that he'd like to coach young kids.

Regarded among the best to ever play the game, McCaw's status in both New Zealand and World Rugby is unquestionable, still revered long after retiring following the 2015 World Cup final.

Taking part in a Twitter Q&A session with the Rugby World Cup's official channel, the ex-All Blacks captain was quizzed about his future.

Asked about a potential shock call-up from coach Steve Hansen, McCaw made it clear that his playing days, are well and truly behind him.

"I don't think I would be right person for that," he said.

"I'd last about 20 seconds I reckon before I got broken these days, so I'll just enjoy watching."

McCaw did though go on to say that although he'd never want to coach professionally, he wouldn't mind taking up a role at an amateur level.

"When I was a player I could get out and do something about it. When you're a coach I think you gotta have a different way of looking at it," McCaw added