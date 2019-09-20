TODAY |

'I'd last about 20 seconds' - Richie McCaw laughs off suggestion of playing comeback

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has quashed any talk of a surprise comeback, and said that he'd like to coach young kids.

Regarded among the best to ever play the game, McCaw's status in both New Zealand and World Rugby is unquestionable, still revered long after retiring following the 2015 World Cup final.

Taking part in a Twitter Q&A session with the Rugby World Cup's official channel, the ex-All Blacks captain was quizzed about his future.

Asked about a potential shock call-up from coach Steve Hansen, McCaw made it clear that his playing days, are well and truly behind him.

"I don't think I would be right person for that," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former All Blacks skipper was on hand as the tournament began in Tokyo. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"I'd last about 20 seconds I reckon before I got broken these days, so I'll just enjoy watching."

McCaw did though go on to say that although he'd never want to coach professionally, he wouldn't mind taking up a role at an amateur level.

"When I was a player I could get out and do something about it. When you're a coach I think you gotta have a different way of looking at it," McCaw added

"I'd like to coach young kids one day."

Richie McCaw lifts the Rugby World Cup Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:12
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
2
Steph Curry suffers broken hand as Golden State thrashed by Suns
3
Japan, Fiji to be invited into expanded Rugby Championship - report
4
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
5
The Front Row: All Blacks’ grieving process and a RWC 'war of attrition' final
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:04

'Awesome coach, awesome man' – Aaron Smith's tribute to coach Steve Hansen
00:52

'We owe them a good send-off' – All Blacks targeting farewell victory for leaving legends

England unchanged, Farrell fit for Rugby World Cup final

Winger Kolbe the only change for Springboks' World Cup final side