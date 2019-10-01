'I'd forgotten what my strength was' - Richie Mo'unga opens up on early All Blacks woes

Richie Mo'unga has opened up about his struggle to adapt to Test rugby, having unseated Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks' go-to number 10 at the end of 2019.

After making his Test debut in 2018, Mo'unga at first couldn't replicate the form he'd shown at club level in the All Blacks' jersey, having at the time steered the Crusaders to two-straight Super Rugby titles. Another title followed in 2019, before Mo'unga established himself as the All Blacks' first-five.

In partnership with Beauden Barrett - who'd move to fullback - Mo'unga began to flourish in the number 10 jersey, most notably at the helm of the All Blacks' crushing 23-13 pool play victory over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The All Blacks were the only team to taste success against the Springboks, who'd later claim the World Cup with a final victory over England. Meanwhile, the All Blacks would finish in third place, settling for bronze after a semi-final loss to the eventual runners up.

Speaking on former England captain Willl Greenwood's podcast, Mo'unga candidly told of his early struggles to find his feet at the highest level.

"There's tons of pressure in the All Black environment," said Mo'unga.

"You can be afraid about making mistakes and you end up not being yourself.

"In my first couple of games, I was writing all the moves on my wrist tape. I had never done that before.

"I had forgotten what my strength was, playing what was in front of me, being instinctive - that was a really big lesson I learned. To be myself."

Mo'unga also told of the heartbreak of the England semi-final defeat, especially for now former captain Kieran Read.

"It was [Read's] birthday the day of the semi-final. The day after in our team meeting, he told us that when he got back to the hotel after the game, there were birthday cards waiting for him from his kids.